AFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Jared Verse, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Following the blockbuster trade for DE Myles Garrett, new Browns DE Jared Verse admitted he was upset for a bit when he learned the news. However, Verse took solace in the Browns’ faith in him as a crucial part of the return for a player like Garrett.

“It caught me by surprise,” Verse said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I love L.A. I love the coaches, the organization, my teammates, the staff, the fans. I love the whole vibe of L.A. It was upsetting. I was upset for a good little bit of time, but when you’re an athlete you understand the nature of business. Everybody does what they think is best for their business and that’s the situation that I’m in. I’m happy to be a part of the Browns. I’m happy that they believe in me and that they were able to make that trade and bring me here.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said LB Teddye Buchanan is ahead of schedule in his rehab, but he didn’t provide a timetable for his return.

“Teddye, I think, is really far ahead of schedule,” Minter said, via Ravens Wire. “Everybody kind of knows the timeline of when (his injury) happened, but the way that guy operates (and) the way that guy works… I don’t think there is a timeline for him. He’s an impressive dude in how he goes about his business, just as most of our guys are.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Rico Dowdle commented on being paired with Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh’s backfield for his first season with the team.

“We got two guys who can go out there and do the job at a high level,” Dowdle said, via Will Graves of the Associated Press. “The coaches will decide how that goes. And I just come out here and put my best foot forward each day and let the rest take care of itself.”