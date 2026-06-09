NFC Notes: Calvin Austin, Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Coming off a year where they finished in the bottom half of the league in sacks, the Cowboys added Rashan Gary via trade and Malachi Lawrence in the first round of the draft to bolster the pass rush. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer thinks they can become one of the better pass-rushing groups in the league with a committee approach.

“Some of the best pass-rushing teams I know we’ve faced don’t necessarily have one guy,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It’s easier to shut one guy down. One elite guy, you can pay a lot of attention to.”

“I really do think it’s more of the unit. And that’s what we’re excited about with the depth that we feel that we have.”

Eagles

Eagles ST coach Michael Clay endorsed K Jake Elliott as the starter but admitted that he will have competition during camp.

“With Jake, obviously long career, still confident in him,” Clay said, via Eagles Wire. “You could go game by game, situation by situation, but nobody really wants to hear any of that. Everybody wants to know, what have you done for me last?”

Giants

New Giants WR Calvin Austin believes he’s capable of a larger role wherever the team needs him after being used more as a gadget player in Pittsburgh.

“Where do I fit in? I can play inside. I can play outside. And that’s something that people will see,” Austin said, via Go Long’s Ty Dunne.