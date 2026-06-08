NFC Notes: Myles Garrett, DeMarcus Lawrence, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the team’s defense needs to elevate to a higher level for the team to take the next step as a contender.

“I think we need to be better on defense all around,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “We got fortunate last year, we didn’t play a ton of quarterbacks. So I think that helped us not get as exposed. We went in a little light [in 2025], just because of losing guys in free agency and stuff. I knew we were going in light, but I didn’t know we would lose Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Doing that made it really tough. I think Robert Saleh did a great job. I think our guys rose to the challenge and did a great job, but we weren’t good enough. And I think what we’ve done in free agency, what we’ve done in the draft, the guys that did get all this experience last year who are better now, bringing Raheem Morris, I think that will be the challenge, to be that much better.“

Rams

New Rams DE Myles Garrett said his decision to come to Los Angeles was all about getting the chance to win a Super Bowl, and he felt that he had given his all to the Browns’ organization.

“I’ve done pretty much everything I set out to do in Cleveland, I’d given my all and my everything, and I’m very fortunate for my time there,” Garrett said on the team’s YouTube channel. “But it’s always been about winning and I want to win a championship and I’m happy to be part of a franchise that’s in a position to do that, and do that for years to come.”

Seahawks

There was speculation that veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence could retire after winning the Super Bowl with Seattle, but he notes that the chances of it happening were slim, given that he still has more in the tank.

“Being able to reach the top and understanding that my body still has more to give, I still have more to give,” Lawrence said, via the team website’s John Boyle. “And also, I had the most fun I’ve ever had playing football last year. So just taking all of that into consideration, knowing what I’d be leaving behind, the chances (of retirement) were very slim.”

“Shout out to the fans that are concerned about me, just let them know D- Law is doing well,” Lawrence added on his sporadic appearances at OTAs. “I’m currently working back in Texas right now. I’ve got the newborn and a 1-year-old, so I can’t leave mom with all those responsibilities. She knows I’ll be back here for the season, and the coaching staff knows my game plan. We’re still working, I’m just not able to be here on a day-to-day basis.”