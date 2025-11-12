Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Out Week 11 After Appendix Surgery

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced that WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had surgery for appendicitis and will not play in Week 11 against the 49ers, per Darren Urban.

It remains to be seen if the surgery will knock him out beyond this week.

Gannon added the Cardinals are also placing WR Simi Fehoko on injured reserve, so they’re set up to be really shorthanded at receiver. They already lost veteran WR Zay Jones to a torn Achilles this past week.

Harrison Jr, 23, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 34 passes on 62 targets for 525 yards and four touchdowns.