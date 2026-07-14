Geno Smith Assault Case Declared Inactive By Police

Per Zack Rosenblatt, the Davie Police Department in Florida said the case regarding assault allegations against Jets QB Geno Smith is now considered inactive.

Via Rich Cimini, the investigator’s report stated, “No further investigative steps can be reasonably taken with the information presently available.”

A spokesperson told Cimini no charges have been filed and any further action is contingent on additional information or evidence.

The investigation has concluded and no charges are being brought. Future investigative action is contingent on additional information or evidence being brought forward, per a police spokesperson.

The police were reviewing allegations against Smith from last month when a woman posted accusations against the quarterback on social media.

Smith, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick. He then signed a new two-year, $75 million extension.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.