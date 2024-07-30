Chargers Activate Third-Round LB Junior Colson From NFI List

The Los Angeles Chargers have activated third-round LB Junior Colson from the non-football illness list, per the transaction wire.

Colson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him.

Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Colson appeared in 43 games and recorded 257 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.