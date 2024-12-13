Commanders Sign K Greg Joseph To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders officially signed K Greg Joseph to their practice squad on Friday, according to his agent.

The Washington Commanders just signed my client Greg Joseph to their psquad for this week only. 7-year vet kicked in 6 games for the Giants this season prior to getting injured. Perfect short-term situation as Greg and his wife are expecting their first child next week. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) December 13, 2024

Washington has since confirmed the news and announced the release of WR Mike Strachan.

The Commanders hosted Joseph for a tryout on Thursday so it was clear that a move could be coming with K Zane Gonzalez dealing with a foot injury.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. From there, Joseph had stints with the Panthers, Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Packers and Lions before signing on with the Giants.

New York opted to release Joseph last month.

In 2024, Joseph appeared in six games for the Giants and converted 13 of 16 field goal attempts (81.3 percent) and all six extra points.