Texans Place S Jalen Pitre On Injured Reserve

The Houston Texans announced they placed S Jalen Pitre on injured reserve.

We have placed Jalen Pitre on the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/iJEVPNh3OL — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 13, 2024

Pitre underwent season-ending surgery for a partially torn pectoral muscle earlier this week.

Indications were that this could be a season-ending injury for Pitre, but he and the Texans were getting a range of tests performed before making any decisions.

Pitre, 25, was a two-year starter at Baylor. He was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.

The Texans used the No. 37 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is currently in the third year of a four-year $8,954,439 rookie contract that includes a $3,692,320 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pitre appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 65 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and eight pass deflections.