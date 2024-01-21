Chargers Block Bears’ Request To Interview OC Kellen Moore

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bears requested permission to interview Chargers OC Kellen Moore for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

However, the Chargers blocked the Bears’ request.

It’s interesting that the Chargers would block Moore from meeting with other teams, as in most cases the team in the process of hiring a new head coach would likely allow coaches on their staff to seek out new employment opportunities.

It’s worth mentioning that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is a candidate for the Chargers’ head coaching job and worked with Moore while in Dallas. They could be a potential pairing along with other possibilities.

As for the Bears, here’s the full list of candidates for their offensive coordinator job:

49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak (Interview)

(Interview) Seahawks OC Shane Waldron (Interview)

(Interview) Kentucky OC/QBs coach Liam Coen (Interview)

(Interview) Former Ravens OC Greg Roman (Interview)

(Interview) Panthers OC Thomas Brown (Interview)

(Interview) Eagles assistant Marcus Brady (Interview)

(Interview) USC QBs coach Kliff Kingsbury (Interview)

(Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Blocked)

Moore, 34, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Chargers ranked No. 21 in points per game, No. 18 in yards per game, No. 13 in passing and No. 25 in rushing.