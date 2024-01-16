Chargers Complete Interview With Bills Exec Terrance Gray For GM Job

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they completed an interview with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their general manager vacancy.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested Interview) Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Requested Interview) Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

This is the second request for Gray this hiring cycle, who is also slated to speak with the Raiders.

Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.