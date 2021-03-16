Chargers FA LB Denzel Perryman Deciding Between Four Teams

According to Matt Verderame, Chargers LB Denzel Perryman is deciding between four teams for his next contract.

Perryman is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent and Verderame says he’s expected to make a decision later today.

He previously was linked to the Browns, so that’s at least one team that could potentially be in the mix.

Perryman, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Perryman appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 48 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.