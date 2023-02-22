Chargers Interviewed DeMarcus Covington & Doug Belk For DC Job

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers interviewed Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington and University of Houston DC Doug Belk for their defensive coordinator job.

These interviews took place before the team opted to let DC Renaldo Hill move on to the Dolphins and subsequently promoted Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator.

Covington, 33, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive assistant. He worked for a few colleges before the Patriots hired him as a coaching assistant in 2017.

New England promoted Covington to OLBs coach in 2019 and then to DL coach for the 2020 season where he’s remained ever since.

He had also recently interviewed for the Cardinals for their defensive coordinator position which has since been filled by Nick Rallis.