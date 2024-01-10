Chargers Interviewed Interim GM JoJo Wooden

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have interviewed interim GM JoJo Wooden for their GM vacancy.

He was named to the role this season after Los Angeles fired GM Tom Telesco.

The list of candidates for the Chargers includes:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested Interview) Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Requested Interview) Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

Wooden, 54, spent 16 years with the New York Jets and served as their assistant director, player personnel before joining the Chargers in 2013. He oversees the Chargers’ pro and college scouting departments as director of player personnel.

In New York, he served as a pro personnel assistant from 1997-1998, a pro scout from 1999-2000, a senior pro scout from 2001-2002, as assistant director of pro scouting in 2003, and director of pro scouting from 2004-2006.

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ GM search as the news is available.