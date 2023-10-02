Chargers QB Justin Herbert Not Expected To Miss Time Despite Fractured Left Finger

According to Ian Rapoport, Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his left hand as well as a nail injury.
However, Rapoport indicates the injury is not expected to cause Herbert to miss any time, with the timing of the Chargers’ bye this week providing a major assistance.
Herbert, 25, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.
The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.
In 2023, Herbert has appeared in four games for the Chargers, completing 71 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.
