Chargers Request Interview With Saints Exec Jeff Ireland

According to Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers have requested permission to interview Saints executive Jeff Ireland for their GM vacancy.

The list of candidates for the Chargers now includes:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested Interview)

Ireland, 53, began his NFL career as a scout back in 1994. He later took a scouting position with the Chiefs before moving on and joining the Cowboys’scouting department in 2001.

Ireland was eventually promoted VP of college and pro scouting before he took the Dolphins general manager position. Miami let him go following the 2013 season after six years in charge.

After a year as a draft consultant for the Seahawks, the Saints hired him as their assistant GM and college scouting director in 2015. He’s been in New Orleans ever since.

In six years as the Dolphins GM, Ireland’s teams had a 46-50 record with one playoff appearance (0-1 record).

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ GM search as the news is available.