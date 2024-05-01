Saints Signing DB Will Harris

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints are signing DB Will Harris to a contract.

He’s played both safety and corner in his career, but figures to fit in better as the former and add some depth for the Saints.

Harris, 28, was the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Lions out of Boston College in 2019. Detroit elected to trade up with the Vikings to draft him and exchanged the No. 88 and No. 204 picks for him.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $3,472,248 rookie contract including a $952,248 signing bonus and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with Detroit.

In 2023, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass deflections.