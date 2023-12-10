Chargers Rule Out QB Justin Herbert With Finger Injury

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers have ruled out QB Justin Herbert due to a finger injury. He had previously been dealing with finger injuries, including a fractured finger on his left hand.

Herbert, 25, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2023, Herbert has appeared in 13 games for the Chargers, completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,038 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

