Chargers Signing TE Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Saturday that they have signed TE Matt Seybert to a contract.
we've signed TE Matt Seybert.
→ https://t.co/aI7DzHAnSu pic.twitter.com/7fGh1wVctq
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 21, 2021
Seybert, 24, went undrafted out of Michigan State before catching on with the Chargers. He played four snaps against the Rams in the team’s preseason opener before being waived.
In 2020, Seybert appeared in The Spring League for the Conquerors and recorded three catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!