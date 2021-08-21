Chargers Signing TE Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Saturday that they have signed TE Matt Seybert to a contract.

Seybert, 24, went undrafted out of Michigan State before catching on with the Chargers. He played four snaps against the Rams in the team’s preseason opener before being waived.

In 2020, Seybert appeared in The Spring League for the Conquerors and recorded three catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.