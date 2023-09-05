Charges Dropped Against Patriots CB Jack Jones

According to Chris Mason, the charges against Patriots CB Jack Jones have been dropped.

He had been facing two weapons charges for being flagged with two firearms in his bag while going through airport security.

Jones will be on probation for a year and be required to do 48 hours of community service but considering he faced a potential mandatory prison sentence under Massachusetts law, it’s hard to imagine this working out any better for him.

Mason included an excerpt from the court filing in which the district attorney’s office stated it believed it could not conclusively prove Jones knew the weapons were in the bag.

“The Commonwealth states that consistent with its standard of review in all cases, it has thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case and determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident. In addition, pursuant to M.G.L. Section 140 Chapter 129C(j), Those exempt from having a firearm identification card include ‘any resident of the commonwealth returning after having been absent from the commonwealth for not less than 180 consecutive days or any new resident moving into the commonwealth, with respect to any firearm, rifle, or shotgun and any ammunition there then in his possession, for 60 days after such return or entry into the commonwealth.’ The Commonwealth has been provided documentation and verified that Mr. Jones purchased both firearms lawfully in the state of Arizona and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts within this 60-day period.”

It’s not clear if Jones will still face discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

Jones, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983. In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.