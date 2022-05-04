Chiefs Expected To Begin Extension Negotiations With LT Orlando Brown

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are expected to begin contract extension negotiations in the near future.

Kansas City used the franchise tag on Brown in March, which is projected to be $16.7 million fully guaranteed for next season. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal otherwise Brown will play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Garafolo points out that top offensive tackles typically make over $20 million annually, which will be what Brown is searching for in his next contract.

Brown, 25, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720 when he was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and made 16 starts at left tackle. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 28 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs and Brown as the news is available.