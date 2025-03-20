Chiefs Re-Signing EDGE Charles Omenihu

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are re-signing DE Charles Omenihu to a one-year contract on Thursday.

According to Schefter, Omenihu’s deal is worth up to $7 million for the 2025 season based on incentives.

Omenihu, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Chiefs.

In 2024, Omenihu appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded six total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.