Chiefs Sign DB Dicaprio Bootle To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed DB Dicaprio Bootle to their practice squad on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

Bootle, 25, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in May of last year but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto Kansas City’s practice squad. From there, he’s bounced on and off the Chiefs’ active roster.

In 2022, Bootle has appeared in two games and recorded two tackles.