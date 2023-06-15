Chiefs Sign Second-Round WR Rashee Rice, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed No. 55 overall pick WR Rashee Rice to a rookie contract, according to the team.
He’s the final member of their 2023 class to sign their rookie deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|31
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|DE
|Signed
|2
|55
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Signed
|3
|92
|Wanya Morris
|OT
|Signed
|4
|119
|Chamarri Conner
|DB
|Signed
|5
|166
|BJ Thompson
|LB
|Signed
|6
|194
|Keondre Coburn
|DT
|Signed
|7
|250
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Signed
Rice, 22, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,180,947 in 2023.
During his four years in college, Rice appeared in 40 games and caught 233 passes for 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!