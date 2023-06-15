Chiefs Sign Second-Round WR Rashee Rice, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed No. 55 overall pick WR Rashee Rice to a rookie contract, according to the team.

He’s the final member of their 2023 class to sign their rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE Signed 2 55 Rashee Rice WR Signed 3 92 Wanya Morris OT Signed 4 119 Chamarri Conner DB Signed 5 166 BJ Thompson LB Signed 6 194 Keondre Coburn DT Signed 7 250 Nic Jones CB Signed

Rice, 22, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,180,947 in 2023.

During his four years in college, Rice appeared in 40 games and caught 233 passes for 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns.