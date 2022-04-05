Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder Has Top 30 Visits With Panthers, Seahawks

Albert Breer reports the Panthers will host Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder for a top 30 visit next week, along with a number of other quarterbacks.

Jordan Schultz has also been told Ridder’s visit schedule will include a trip out to Seattle with the Seahawks.

Ridder is a bit of a wildcard among the quarterbacks in this class and could go as high as the first round at the end of the month.

Ridder, 22, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Ridder rated as his No. 41 overall player and No. 5 overall quarterback.

During his four-year college career, Ridder completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 10,239 yards (7.9 YPA), 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He also rushed 501 times for 2,180 yards and 28 additional touchdowns.

