Clemson LB Trenton Simpson Declaring For 2023 Draft

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson tells ESPN’s Pete Thamel that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Simpson would have missed the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury he suffered during the ACC championship game.

Simpson, 21, is a junior and is considered to be one of the best defensive prospects in the country. He should end up being a first-round pick when all is said and done next year.

Dane Brugler has Simpson rated as the No. 14 prospect in the 2023 class.

During his three-year college career at Clemson, Simpson appeared in 33 games and recorded 165 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass defenses.