Cole Beasley Has Pre-Training Camp Workout Scheduled With One Team

According to Armando Salguero, former Bills WR Cole Beasley has a workout scheduled with a team on July 21 that he hopes will lead to a contract and a chance to play for another season.

“I’m not going to say who because I don’t know if they want me to mention that right now,” Beasley said. “That’s why I’m here [training in Orlando]. Been preparing for that. And trying to stay ready.”

The veteran slot receiver didn’t look like he had much left in the tank in stints with the Buccaneers and Bills last season, which included a brief retirement. But evidently he’s trying to give the NFL one last go.

Beasley, 34, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but retired and was released soon after. He unretired and returned to the Bills practice squad late in the 2022 season.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and two games for the Bills. He caught six passes on seven targets for 35 yards.