Colin Kaepernick Reached Out To Jets For Spot On Practice Squad

Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to Jets GM Joe Douglas on September 21, requesting an opportunity to sign with New York’s practice squad.

The letter was leaked by rapper J. Cole on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Jordan Schultz reported that Kaepernick’s agent reached out to the Jets following the news that Aaron Rodgers will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles.

The Jets plan to move forward with Zach Wilson as their starter and Kaepernick is comfortable going forward as a backup and earning a spot on the active roster via the practice squad.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for several years now, but has maintained that he would like to resume his NFL career and has been reportedly working out while away from the game.

Kaepernick, 35, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his seven-year, $126.97 million contract that included $61 million guaranteed when reached an agreement with the 49ers on a restructured deal that allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2016.

The Seahawks showed interest in bringing Kaepernick in for a visit before later canceling the meeting altogether. The NFL set up a private workout for him in 2019 but it didn’t result in a signing.

Last year, the Raiders brought Kaepernick in for a workout, but ultimately declined to sign him to a contract.

Kaepernick last appeared in an NFL game back in 2016 when he completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 468 yards rushing and two touchdowns.