Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Unlikely To Declare For 2024 Draft?

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has been a big riser this past season and is getting some buzz as a potential first-round pick should he declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

While he is eligible as a junior, his father, Colorado HC Deion Sanders, has said on a few different occasions now that his sons won’t move on to the NFL until 2025. Colorado S Shilo Sanders is also draft-eligible.

“They’re going to come out at the same time — next year,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show. “They’re not trying to leave daddy this year by the way.”

It’s a big topic and Deion Sanders has been asked about it multiple times. Conventional wisdom suggests prospects should declare if they have a chance to be a first-round pick but that does not appear to be the plan for the Sanders.

“Why would we, when we’re having a great time here?” Sanders said via On3Sports.com’s Steve Samra. “When we appreciate and love where we are, it’s hard to look at somewhere else.”

The elder Sanders elaborated further.

“Shedeur is a pro. He’s a pro in college football,” he explained. “I mean, he knows how to handle you all (the media). He knows how to handle taking care of his academics. He knows how to act in public. I mean, he’s one with the game. When he’s holding up his watch and all that stuff, that’s fine to him. He’s a kid. You guys are trying to throw adulthood on him. I want him to enjoy his life, and his game. He’s a great — you don’t know him like I know him, because I’m his dad. He’s a great human being. He’s really a great young man. He’s good for the game. He’s good for his teammates. He’s good for college football.”

There is some sense to this strategy. It’s possible Shedeur Sanders could improve his stock further with another season of college football as his father continues to recruit and build the Colorado program. With a strong season, he could be a top-five pick and potential Heisman Trophy winner.

It’s also worth noting that Deion Sanders is expected to draw some coaching interest from the NFL for the work he’s done so far at Colorado, though things have cooled off since his hot start to the season. The coach has indicated he’s not interested in coaching in the NFL at this time, however, and his recent comments would seem to reinforce that.

Shedeur Sanders, 21, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

In 2023, Sanders has appeared in nine games and completed 70.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added three rushing touchdowns.

Deion Sanders, 56, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years.

Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach this past offseason. So far this season, the Buffaloes are 4-5.