Colts Hosting LSU WR Malik Nabers For Pre-Draft Visit

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Colts are hosting LSU WR Malik Nabers for an official pre-draft visit on Thursday.

Wolfe also notes Nabers visited with the Jets on Tuesday and is traveling to the Bears for another visit on Wednesday.

Nabers has already visited with several teams as well including the Titans, Cardinals, Chargers, Giants, Jaguars, and Patriots.

Nabers is regarded as a top-ten pick and some evaluators even have him as the top receiver in this draft class ahead of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nabers, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Nabers recorded 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 games.

We will have more news on Nabers as it becomes available.