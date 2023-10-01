Colts Plan To Activate RB Jonathan Taylor This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts plan to activate RB Jonathan Taylor from the PUP list this week.

It would be the first step to potentially getting him back on the field for Indianapolis. Once activated, the Colts would have until Week 8 to move him to the active roster or to trade him to another team.

Rapoport says there have been no recent trade talks involving Taylor, though one source insisted multiple teams remain interested and the Colts would still be open to a deal. However the two teams most interested, the Packers and Dolphins, have not had recent negotiations with the Colts.

He adds Indianapolis is also open to addressing Taylor’s contract in some way, which has been the initial source for all of the conflict between the two sides. The first step is getting him back onto the practice field and ready to play.

Rapoport mentions Taylor has been back and rehabbing in the team building recently.

Taylor must play six games this season to accrue a year of experience and still hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. The Colts could use the franchise tag on Taylor at a sum of $12 million.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

