Colts Signing UDFA QB Jason Bean

According to his agent Brett Tessler, the Colts are signing UDFA Jason Bean out of Kansas to a deal following the draft.

Bean, 24, played at North Texas before transferring to Kansas. He was the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP and was also named All-Big 12 Academic.

In three seasons with North Texas and three with Kansas, Bean completed 414 of his 698 passes for 5,969 yards to go along with 55 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 251 times for 1,344 yards (5.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.