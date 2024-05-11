Bears Signing Fourth-Round P Tory Taylor

The Bears are signing fourth-round P Tory Taylor to a rookie contract, according to Brad Biggs.

Taylor, 26, is from Melbourne, Australia, and won the Ray Guy Award in 2023 as well as being named a Unanimous All-American. He set NCAA FBS records with the most punting yards in a season at 4,479 and the highest career average at 46.3 yards per punt.

The Bears selected him with the No. 122 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the highest punter selected since 2019. He was also selected by the BC Lions with the No. 15 pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

During his four seasons at Iowa, Taylor appeared in 49 games and punted 295 times for 13,657 yards (46.3) with 32 touchbacks and 127 punts inside the 20-yard line.

We will have more on Taylor as it becomes available.