Giants Sign Second-Round CB Colton Hood

Per Art Stapleton, the Giants signed second-round CB Colton Hood to a rookie contract.

Stapleton adds Hood’s four-year deal is worth about $12.81 million with a $5.77 million signing bonus.

Hood is the fifth Giants’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal, leaving only first-round LB Arvell Reese and first-round G Francis Mauigoa. Here’s a look at New York’s draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Arvell Reese LB 1 10 Francis Mauigoa G 2 37 Colton Hood CB Signed 3 74 Malachi Fields WR Signed 6 186 Bobby Jamison-Travis DT Signed 6 192 J. C. Davis T Signed 6 193 Jack Kelly LB Signed

Hood, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 38th-ranked cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class out of McDonough, Georgia. He committed to Auburn but transferred to Colorado after one year before transferring again to Tennessee for his final season, where he earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Hood as the fifth-best cornerback in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Hood appeared in 29 games over three seasons at Auburn, Colorado and Tennessee. He recorded 77 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 passes defended, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns.