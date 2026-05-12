Texans Signed Three More Draft Picks

The Houston Texans signed fifth-round S Kamari Ramsey, sixth-round WR Lewis Bond and seventh-round LB Aiden Fisher to their rookie contracts, per Aaron Wilson.

Houston has now signed four of its draft picks.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 26 Keylan Rutledge G 2 36 Kayden McDonald DT Signed 2 59 Marlin Klein TE 4 106 Febechi Nwaiwu G 4 123 Wade Woodaz LB 5 141 Kamari Ramsey S Signed 6 204 Lewis Bond WR Signed 7 243 Aiden Fisher LB Signed

McDonald, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 290th overall player in his recruiting class. He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2025, was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection at Ohio State.

The Texans selected him in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $12,904,752 million.

During his college career, McDonald appeared in 34 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 85 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.