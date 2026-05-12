Report: Unlikely Mike Vrabel’s Job Security Is Impacted In Any Way By Russini Affair

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel has been in the headlines throughout the offseason due to his relationship with former ‘The Athletic’ NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Per Jason La Canfora, league sources say the Patriots are firmly behind Vrabel, and owner Robert Kraft is giving the coach his full support heading into the new season. He adds there’s been no indication Kraft is considering any kind of discipline.

Canfora says it’s highly unlikely this impacts Vrabel’s job security in any way even after he stepped away during Day 3 of the draft.

One general manager told Canfora the only way the Patriots would take action is if the league makes them, which is unlikely considering the relationship wasn’t with anyone involved with the organization.

“You know how this league works,” the general manager said. “Kraft isn’t going to do anything unless the league makes him, and that’s not happening because of an affair. It’s not like this was in-office. If it was the wife of somebody else on his staff, that would be a different story.”

Vrabel, 50, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel after the 2023 season. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns before being hired as the Patriots’ head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

In one year with the Patriots, Vrabel has a regular-season record of 14-3 with a playoff record of 3-0.