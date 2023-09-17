Colts QB Anthony Richardson Ruled Out With Concussion

The Colts ruled out QB Anthony Richardson with a concussion on Sunday and he was replaced by QB Gardner Minshew.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. He was selected by the Colts with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract that includes a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

We will have more news on Richardson as it becomes available.