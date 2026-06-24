Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Seeking Extension

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is seeking an extension heading into the 2026 season.

It’s the last year of his current contract, and at $14 million a year, Taylor has been passed by several other running backs at this point.

However, Holder points out the Colts have shown little initiative to get extensions done this offseason, perhaps because HC Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard are both on the hot seat. So that could set up some conflict between the team and Taylor this summer.

Taylor said earlier this offseason he hopes to be a “Colt for life.”

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey pace the running back market at around $20 million a year at this point. Given Taylor’s huge production last season, it’s likely he’s seeking to join this group.

Taylor, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He was entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 rookie contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus when Indianapolis signed Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that included $26.5 million guaranteed.

He’s set to make a base salary of $11.98 million in 2026, the final year of that deal.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 323 rushing attempts for 1,585 yards (4.9 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 46 receptions for 378 yards (8.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Taylor as the news is available.