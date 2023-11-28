Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Suffers Thumb Injury, ‘Status In Doubt’

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury during Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

The plan as of now is for Taylor to be reevaluated, but Rapoport says “his status in doubt going forward.”

The good news is that Taylor was able to finish the game, despite the injury.

The Colts would obviously turn to Zack Moss should Taylor miss time.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

The Colts signed Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed a few months ago.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in five games for the Colts and rushed for 414 yards on 100 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 137 yards receiving and five touchdowns.