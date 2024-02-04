Commanders Hiring Kliff Kingsbury As Offensive Coordinator

Peter Schrager reports that the Commanders have agreed to terms with Kliff Kingsbury to be their new offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury joins Dan Quinn’s staff in Washington.

It’s been an interesting few days for Kliff after he was set to the Raiders’ offensive coordinator before backing out due to contractual issues, according to reports.

Kingsbury, 44, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the QB coach.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.