Commanders’ New GM Adam Peters Expected To Target Lions OC Ben Johnson For HC Job

Ralph Vacchiano, citing multiple league sources, reports Commanders’ new GM Adam Peters is expected to target Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.

Johnson is among the most in-demand candidates for a head coaching job this offseason and isn’t short of potential suitors. He’s already had interview requests from the Commanders, Titans, Chargers, and Panthers.

The full list of candidates for the Commanders’ head coaching position includes:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

