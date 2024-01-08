Commanders Request Interviews With 49ers’ Adam Peters & Chiefs’ Mike Borgonzi For GM Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders have formally requested interviews with 49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters and Chiefs’ assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their GM vacancy.

Tom Pelissero also reports that the Commanders have requested an interview with Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby for their head of football operations job.

Peters has been a top GM candidate in recent years and declined to meet with the Titans and Cardinals last year to remain in San Francisco.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017. He was promoted to assistant general manager a few years ago.

Borgonzi has spent the last 15 years with the Chiefs. He started out as a College Scouting Administrator in Kansas City before being promoted to Manager of Football Operations.

Borgonzi got into scouting in 2011 and was named Assistant Director of Pro Scouting a few years later. He served as the Chiefs’ Director of Football Operations for a season before being promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2021.