Commanders Signing OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

The Washington Commanders are signing OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jones-Smith, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Jones-Smith had brief stints with the Dolphins and 49ers. After being waived by the 49ers, he signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad and spent time on and off of their roster.

From there, Jones-Smith caught on with the Ravens’ practice squad and spent time on and off their active roster before being waived last August.

Jones-Smith spent last season in the XFL.

In 2021, Jones-Smith was active for four games for Baltimore.