Commanders Signing RT Andrew Wylie To Two-Year, $7.5M Deal

Per Ari Meirov, the Commanders are re-signing RT Andrew Wylie to a two-year, $7.5 million deal worth up to $10.5 million.

Wylie was set to be a free agent but is now locked in with Washington for another two years.

Wylie, 31, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. During the 2017 season, he spent time on each of the Colts’, Browns’, and Chargers’ practice squads.

In December 2017, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and returned to Kansas City on an exclusive rights free agent deal in 2020. The Chiefs then tendered him a contract and re-signed him to one-year deals for 2021 and 2022.

Wylie signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Commanders before the 2023 season.

In 2025, Wylie appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and made five starts.