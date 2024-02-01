Commanders Spoke With Bill Belichick Regarding HC Job

Dianna Russini of the Athletic reports that the Commanders did, in fact, speak with former Patriots HC Bill Belichick about their head-coaching job.

According to Russini, there were some decision-makers within the team who supported the hiring of Belichick. However, the Commanders ultimately settled on Dan Quinn as their target.

Earlier on in the cycle, there was some reporting and speculation that Washington could be a landing spot for Belichick. Although that buzz died down fairly quickly.

Belichick was a finalist for the Falcons’ job, but reports later explained that many within the organization were worried about the widespread changes that would likely come with hiring Belichick and the team eventually decided to hire Raheem Morris.

All of the available head-coaching jobs have filled, so it looks like Belichick will wait a year before resurfacing as a top coaching candidate in 2025.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.