Commanders Officially Sign 11 UDFAs

Per John Keim, the Commanders have officially signed 11 undrafted free agents to contracts on Monday.

The following is a full list of players being signed:

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman USC RB Austin Jones Pittsburgh CB AJ Woods Texas Tech CB Tyler Owens Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem Arizona RB Michael Wiley Virginia Tech DT Norell Pollard Iowa State S Ben Nikkel Toldeo OT David Nwaogwugwu Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint UCLA TE Colson Yankoff

Hartman, 24, began his career at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2021, Third-team All-ACC in 2022, and won the Brian Piccolo Award in 2022.

In four seasons with the Demon Deacons and one with the Fighting Irish, Hartman started 57 of his 60 games and compiled a record of 34-20. He completed 1,135 of his 1,898 passes (59.8 percent) for 15,656 yards, 134 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions. He also rushed 462 times for 979 yards (2.1 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.