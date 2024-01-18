Cowboys Expect Dan Quinn To Return If He Doesn’t Get HC Job

According to Ed Werder, the Cowboys expect defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to return to the team if he isn’t able to land one of the available head-coaching jobs this offseason.

Adam Schefter reports that Quinn is scheduled to interview on Thursday with the Commanders and Seahawks before traveling to meet with the Chargers on Friday.

Quinn has already interviewed with the Panthers and Titans, so there is a good amount of interest in him.

Dallas has been able to convince Quinn to stay each of the past two years, despite having coaching interest from a number of teams. His defenses in Dallas have largely been very good, but the recent loss to the Packers in the playoff was easily one of the unit’s worst performances under him.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.