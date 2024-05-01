No Imminent Return To Cowboys For CB Stephon Gilmore

Michael Gehlken reports there is no imminent, potential return to the Cowboys for veteran CB Stephon Gilmore, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Cowboys just brought back RB Ezekiel Elliott who is opting to wear No. 15 instead of his previous No. 21, which was worn by Gilmore in Dallas last season.

The Panthers have also reached out to Gilmore about a potential return as they are still looking for cornerback help. He’s from Rock Hill, South Carolina, and had a stint with the Panthers in 2021.

Gilmore, 33, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded him to the Cowboys last March.

In 2023, Gilmore appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 68 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 pass defenses.

