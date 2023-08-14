Cowboys & G Zack Martin Reach Resolution On Holdout

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and G Zack Martin have come to an agreement for the veteran to end his holdout.

Martin will now report to the team after missing weeks of training camp in protest of his current deal, which pays him well under the top mark for guards.

Adam Schefter says Martin’s contract will now pay him over $18 million in each of the next two years with a raise of about $4 million per year. More importantly, both years have been fully guaranteed.

Martin was subject to mandatory $50,000 fines for each day he misses while holding out, plus a fine equal to a regular season game check for missing the preseason game.

Those fines can’t be forgiven under the new CBA, and at this point are over $1 million in lost money for Martin. However, the new raise more than makes up for that.

Martin, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Martin appeared in and started 17 games for the Cowboys at guard.