Cowboys Have Had Preliminary Extension Talks With Dak Prescott

According to Jeff Howe, the Cowboys have had preliminary extension talks with QB Dak Prescott as he enters the second-to-last year of his current deal.

However, Howe says the sense is that nothing is currently imminent on that front.

Dallas restructured Prescott’s contract earlier this offseason. However, he’s set to count nearly $60 million against the salary cap in 2024 for the Cowboys, who have a number of other prominent players they’ll need to budget cap space to sign.

An extension would most likely lower Prescott’s cap hit in 2024 but the Cowboys do have some time before that becomes a pressing priority.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2022, Prescott appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown.

