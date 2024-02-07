Cowboys Interviewed Rex Ryan For Defensive Coordinator

According to Josina Anderson, the Cowboys interviewed ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Ryan looked at getting back into the coaching ranks last year and went deep into the process with the Broncos for their defensive coordinator job. It appears he’s still interested in making that jump.

Meanwhile Dallas has shown a clear interest in hiring a former head coach to run the defense. The Cowboys have also interviewed former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer and former Commanders HC Ron Rivera for the role.

Ryan, 61, began his coaching career back in 1987 at Eastern Kentucky. He worked for several schools before being hired by the Ravens as their DL coach in 1999.

Ryan eventually worked his way up to assistant HC/defensive coordinator before the Jets hired him as their head coach in 2009. He was fired after six years in New York and immediately hired by the Bills as their head coach.

Buffalo would fire Ryan in 2016 after two seasons and he’s been working as an analyst for ESPN ever since.

For his career, Ryan’s teams produced a record of 61-66 (48 percent), which includes two postseason appearances and two trips to the AFC Championship game.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys’ search for a defensive coordinator as the news is available.